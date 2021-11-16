Advertisement

Chick-fil-A to be closed Christmas weekend

Chick-fil-A is set to close Christmas Day, a Saturday, then its usual closure on Sunday.
Chick-fil-A is set to close Christmas Day, a Saturday, then its usual closure on Sunday.
By CNN staff
Published: Nov. 16, 2021 at 9:51 AM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
(CNN) - Chick-fil-A’s employees will be home for Christmas Day this year.

The popular chicken chain stated it will be closed for the holiday, which this year falls on Saturday.

Since Chick-fil-A is always closed Sundays, employees will have a two-day holiday weekend.

The chain’s 2,600 U.S. locations will reopen Dec. 27.

Chick-fil-A fans will be able to ring in 2021 with their favorite fast food, as the chain will be open New Year’s Eve and Jan. 1.

