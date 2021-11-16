Advertisement

City of Archer under boil-water notice due to low water pressure

By WCJB Staff
Published: Nov. 15, 2021 at 11:40 PM EST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
ARCHER, Fla. (WCJB) - The city of Archer is under a boil water notice.

City officials say it’s due to a loss of pressure, and as a precaution, people are being asked to boil water for at least one minute before use.

The notice will be in effect until further notice.

TRENDING STORY: Hillsborough County man arrested in connection with Columbia County homicide investigation

