City of Archer under boil-water notice due to low water pressure

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

ARCHER, Fla. (WCJB) - The city of Archer is under a boil water notice.

City officials say it’s due to a loss of pressure, and as a precaution, people are being asked to boil water for at least one minute before use.

The notice will be in effect until further notice.

TRENDING STORY: Hillsborough County man arrested in connection with Columbia County homicide investigation

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.