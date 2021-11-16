Advertisement

City of Gainesville backs Nikki Fried’s legal challenge to state gun law

By WCJB Staff
Published: Nov. 16, 2021 at 7:02 AM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The City of Gainesville is joining agriculture commissioner Nikki Fried’s legal challenge to a state gun law.

The Department of Agriculture asked the Florida supreme court to take up the case challenging a law that imposes penalties on local government leaders if they pass gun regulations.

Lawyers for Gainesville argue the law is unconstitutional.

Fried is running in the Democratic primary for governor.

