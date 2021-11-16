City of Gainesville backs Nikki Fried’s legal challenge to state gun law

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The City of Gainesville is joining agriculture commissioner Nikki Fried’s legal challenge to a state gun law.

The Department of Agriculture asked the Florida supreme court to take up the case challenging a law that imposes penalties on local government leaders if they pass gun regulations.

Lawyers for Gainesville argue the law is unconstitutional.

Fried is running in the Democratic primary for governor.

