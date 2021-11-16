Commissioners in Levy County will meet to consider its redistricting plan

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

BRONSON, Fla. (WCJB) - Levy County commissioners will meet to consider their redistricting plan.

The meeting will begin at 9 a.m.

There are five redistricting options for commissioners to choose from.

They will consider 2020 census data and community input.

The final reading of the proposed plans will be in mid-December.

