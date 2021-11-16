Commissioners in Levy County will meet to consider its redistricting plan
Published: Nov. 16, 2021 at 6:59 AM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.
BRONSON, Fla. (WCJB) - Levy County commissioners will meet to consider their redistricting plan.
The meeting will begin at 9 a.m.
There are five redistricting options for commissioners to choose from.
They will consider 2020 census data and community input.
The final reading of the proposed plans will be in mid-December.
TRENDING STORY: Gainesville woman arrested for sexually assaulting intoxicated teen
Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.