Gainesville and Ocala will have municipal elections
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Ocala and Gainesville will have municipal elections.
Ocala’s District three run-off election features candidates Ty Schlichter and incumbent Jay Musleh.
Vying for the District four-seat are Lori Martin Gregory and Kristen Dreyer.
Five candidates are running for the Gainesville at-large seat.
In the race are Cynthia Chestnut, Matt Howland, Scherwin Henry, Gabe Kaimowitz, and Patrick Ingle.
We will update you on all of the elections.
