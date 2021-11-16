Advertisement

Gainesville and Ocala will have municipal elections

By WCJB Staff
Published: Nov. 16, 2021 at 7:00 AM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Ocala and Gainesville will have municipal elections.

Ocala’s District three run-off election features candidates Ty Schlichter and incumbent Jay Musleh.

Vying for the District four-seat are Lori Martin Gregory and Kristen Dreyer.

Five candidates are running for the Gainesville at-large seat.

In the race are Cynthia Chestnut, Matt Howland, Scherwin Henry, Gabe Kaimowitz, and Patrick Ingle.

We will update you on all of the elections.

