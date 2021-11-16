“He was our Granddad, the medal he wore was secondary”: Life of NCFL’s only Medal of Honor recipient remembered at American Legion Post 16

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Cpl. Duane Dewey, North Central Florida’s only Medal of Honor recipient, was remembered and celebrated on Monday with his family, friends, and fellow service members surrounding his ashes.

The man with the “body of steel” as President Dwight D. Eisenhower called him, Dewey earned his Medal of Honor by initially falling on a live grenade saving his fellow Marine brother during the Korean War.

His life and service were remembered in Gainesville at American Legion Post 16 by fellow veterans and his family alike. His grandson, Lenny Schmit, says that he and his brother joined the military in different service branches to honor their granddad.

“We too joined the military, he in the Navy I in the Marine Corps, to give a little bit back of what he had given to us, ultimately chose to give his life for his friends and his comrades and live to tell the story,” said Schmit.

While all of the stories of Dewey seem larger than life, Schmit simply remembers the man that was his grandfather first before all things.

“It didn’t really matter to us the medal he wore around his neck, it was the man he was. He was our Granddad, the Medal he wore was secondary,” said Schmit

Service members and friends spoke of their fond memories of Dewey during the service and ended the night by drinking a beer for the Marine Corporal and saluting him with “taps” for one final time in Gainesville.

Dewey will be laid to rest at the Florida National Cemetery in Bushnell on Tuesday.

