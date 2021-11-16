Advertisement

“He was our Granddad, the medal he wore was secondary”: Life of NCFL’s only Medal of Honor recipient remembered at American Legion Post 16

By Camron Lunn
Published: Nov. 15, 2021 at 10:15 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Cpl. Duane Dewey, North Central Florida’s only Medal of Honor recipient, was remembered and celebrated on Monday with his family, friends, and fellow service members surrounding his ashes.

The man with the “body of steel” as President Dwight D. Eisenhower called him, Dewey earned his Medal of Honor by initially falling on a live grenade saving his fellow Marine brother during the Korean War.

His life and service were remembered in Gainesville at American Legion Post 16 by fellow veterans and his family alike. His grandson, Lenny Schmit, says that he and his brother joined the military in different service branches to honor their granddad.

“We too joined the military, he in the Navy I in the Marine Corps, to give a little bit back of what he had given to us, ultimately chose to give his life for his friends and his comrades and live to tell the story,” said Schmit.

While all of the stories of Dewey seem larger than life, Schmit simply remembers the man that was his grandfather first before all things.

RELATED STORY: NCFL veterans honor the life of Korean War Medal of Honor recipient, Duane Dewey

“It didn’t really matter to us the medal he wore around his neck, it was the man he was. He was our Granddad, the Medal he wore was secondary,” said Schmit

Service members and friends spoke of their fond memories of Dewey during the service and ended the night by drinking a beer for the Marine Corporal and saluting him with “taps” for one final time in Gainesville.

Dewey will be laid to rest at the Florida National Cemetery in Bushnell on Tuesday.

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

Alachua community members pray together as they prepare to lay Stoney Shine Jr. to rest.
“Again I’m going to say, ‘where are our leaders?’”: Family members call for action after Alachua teen was killed in a park shooting
Gainesville woman arrested for sexually assaulting intoxicated teen
Gainesville woman arrested for sexually assaulting intoxicated teen
Hillsborough County man arrested in connection with Columbia County homicide investigation
Hillsborough County man arrested in connection with Columbia County homicide investigation
Fire
A family in Alachua County has their home damaged by a fire
Gainesville man arrested for breaking into a home and threatening family with a knife
Gainesville man arrested for breaking into a home and threatening family with a knife

Latest News

Archer will receive 5.8 million dollars.
City of Archer under boil-water notice due to low water pressure
Alachua County Superintendent introduces engagement plan timeline at state of district event
Alachua County Superintendent introduces engagement plan timeline at state of district event
The suspect of the homicide turned himself in and led deputies to the body.
Columbia County deputies investigating homicide of man found near State Road 47
Cynthia Curry
Gainesville’s new interim city manager, Cynthia Curry, starts day one