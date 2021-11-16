Man accused of hiding cameras in Cedar Key restaurant bathroom to be sentenced

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

(WCJB) - A man convicted of using secret cameras in a North Central Florida restaurant restroom will be sentenced.

Prosecutors say Steven Krpata hid a camera in the women’s restroom of 83 West in Cedar Key. He had been recording from July 2018 through early August 2020.

Authorities found files of nude women and children using the restroom on his laptop.

The camera had been hidden in an air conditioning vent in the handicap stall.

At the time, Krpata was serving probation for possession of child pornography in 2008.

TRENDING STORY: Gainesville woman arrested for sexually assaulting intoxicated teen

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.