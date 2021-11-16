Advertisement

Man accused of hiding cameras in Cedar Key restaurant bathroom to be sentenced

By WCJB Staff
Published: Nov. 15, 2021 at 11:52 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
(WCJB) - A man convicted of using secret cameras in a North Central Florida restaurant restroom will be sentenced.

Prosecutors say Steven Krpata hid a camera in the women’s restroom of 83 West in Cedar Key. He had been recording from July 2018 through early August 2020.

Authorities found files of nude women and children using the restroom on his laptop.

The camera had been hidden in an air conditioning vent in the handicap stall.

At the time, Krpata was serving probation for possession of child pornography in 2008.

