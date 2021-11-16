Marion County hosts 10th annual “Bring the Harvest Home” drive

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

MARION COUNTY, Fla. (WCJB) - For the tenth year in a row, Marion County is hosting its “Bring the Harvest Home” event.

On Friday, December 3, you can drop off canned food and toiletries in Ocala’s Downtown Square.

The collection drive runs from 7:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Donations will go to the Salvation Army, Interfaith Emergency Services, and Brother’s Keeper.

The items that are most needed this holiday season are dry foods, canned meats, canned vegetables and fruit, baby items, and toiletries.

Donations may also be dropped off at libraries, fire stations, Marion County Solid Waste recycling centers, sheriff’s district offices, tax collector offices, Ocala Police Department, supervisor of elections, Ocala City Jall, Marion County administration, and the Ocala Chamber and Economic Partnership.

