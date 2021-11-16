Marion County Sheriff’s Deputies shoot man they said pointed a shotgun at them

ORANGE SPRINGS, Fla. (WCJB) -Marion County Sheriff’s Deputies shot and killed a man they said threatened them with a shotgun.

At 7:40 p.m., deputies said they responded to a reported shooting in the area of Northeast 140th Avenue and 245th Street Road. There they found a man dead.

A man with a shotgun then engaged them. After the man didn’t respond to commands to drop the weapon, deputies fired, killing him.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is leading the investigation into the shooting.

