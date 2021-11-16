Advertisement

Marion County Sheriff’s Deputies shoot man they said pointed a shotgun at them

By WCJB Staff
Published: Nov. 15, 2021 at 11:45 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ORANGE SPRINGS, Fla. (WCJB) -Marion County Sheriff’s Deputies shot and killed a man they said threatened them with a shotgun.

At 7:40 p.m., deputies said they responded to a reported shooting in the area of Northeast 140th Avenue and 245th Street Road. There they found a man dead.

A man with a shotgun then engaged them. After the man didn’t respond to commands to drop the weapon, deputies fired, killing him.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is leading the investigation into the shooting.

At approximately 7:40 p.m. on November 15, 2021, deputies responded to the area of NE 140th Avenue and NE 245th Street...

Posted by Marion County Sheriff's Office on Monday, November 15, 2021

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

Alachua community members pray together as they prepare to lay Stoney Shine Jr. to rest.
“Again I’m going to say, ‘where are our leaders?’”: Family members call for action after Alachua teen was killed in a park shooting
Gainesville woman arrested for sexually assaulting intoxicated teen
Gainesville woman arrested for sexually assaulting intoxicated teen
School board members debated for nearly 25 minutes before expelling 19 students.
19 Marion County students expelled for ‘level 4 offenses’: theft, vandalism, drugs, weapons
Gainesville man arrested for breaking into a home and threatening family with a knife
Gainesville man arrested for breaking into a home and threatening family with a knife
Hillsborough County man arrested in connection with Columbia County homicide investigation
Hillsborough County man arrested in connection with Columbia County homicide investigation

Latest News

Alachua County Superintendent introduces engagement plan timeline at state of district event
Alachua County Superintendent introduces engagement plan timeline at state of district event
Man accused of hiding cameras in Cedar Key restaurant bathroom to be sentenced
Man accused of hiding cameras in Cedar Key restaurant bathroom to be sentenced
Archer will receive 5.8 million dollars.
City of Archer under boil-water notice due to low water pressure
Alachua County Superintendent introduces engagement plan timeline at state of district event
Alachua County Superintendent introduces engagement plan timeline at state of district event