North Central Florida Treasures: Daisy Butter Churn
Published: Nov. 16, 2021 at 5:12 PM EST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -This week on North Central Florida Treasures, Art Atkins
from Antique mall in Micanopy shows us a treasure that changed farm life in the late 1800′s early 1900′s, A Daisy Butter Churn.
