Region semifinal preview: P.K. Yonge Blue Wave

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -Ten North Central Florida high schools will play in region semifinal games on Friday. One all-local matchup P.K. Yonge at Trinity Catholic in Class 3A-Region 1.

It’s a matchup of teams that have combined to win 13 straight games. P.K. Yonge is on a seven-game roll and has scored 30 points or more in six of those victories. Quarterback Aaron Small has accounted for 15 touchdowns through the air, with 10 of them going to Jaren Hamilton.

This P.K. Yonge squad is battle tested. The Blue Wave’s three losses have come to teams with a combined record of 25-3. Head coach Kevin Doelling has enjoyed watching the progression.

“Our defense has been lights out all year, it’s really the offense that’s stalled,” said Doelling. “But the boys have come together to be better and more efficient out of what we’ve been looking for, so that’s what I’ve been most pleased about.”

The Blue Wave will be underdogs against a Celtics team that comes into the matchup on a six-game winning streak and made the state semifinals last year. Small remains confident in his team.

“I’m pleased with us being 1-3 at first, and then we just turned it around and we’ve been on an amazing streak,” said Small. “Our running game has been getting better, our passing game has been getting better, just the chemistry, coming together.”

The winner of Friday’s region semifinal will face either FSU High or Walton for the Class 3A-Region 1 title.

