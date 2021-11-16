Residents near Orange Springs react to deputy-involved shooting

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

Marion County deputies responded to a reported shooting that happened near the Orange Springs community last night.

When they arrived on scene, they found one man dead and one man with a gun.

Marion County Sheriff’s Office Public Information Officer Zach Moore says once deputies arrived “they were approached by a second male subject who was wielding a shotgun. Deputies gave that subject several commands to drop his weapon and relinquish his firearm. He failed to comply, so acting out of officer safety, they were forced to fire at the subject.”

The man was pronounced dead on the scene, and MCSO has now backed off to let the Florida Department of Law Enforcement lead the investigation.

Long-time Orange Springs resident Robert Schoelerman says a friend down the road from him asked if he knew about the incident, to which Schoelerman said no.

He says “you never hear about anything like that out here in the woods. I live right through the woods there where it happened. It probably isn’t even a quarter of a mile ya know. So it makes you wanna keep your gun, you know, close.”

Neither of the shooting victims have been identified due to the ongoing investigation.

All deputies who were at the scene of this shooting have been placed on paid administrative leave while the Florida Department of Law Enforcement leads the investigation.

