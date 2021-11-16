Advertisement

Thousands opt out of ACPS masking policies three school days after approval of parental choice

ACPS Superintendent Carlee Simon says district will receive withheld funding back from FDOE
By WCJB Staff
Published: Nov. 16, 2021 at 10:13 AM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Over two thousand parental opt outs have been summitted to Alachua County Public Schools since the approval of parental choice by the district’s school board.

Here are the number of opt outs submitted as of Monday night according to ACPS Public Information Officer Jackie Johnson:

  • Medical-127
  • Parental- 2,397

Masking in schools is optional with a parental opt out until Winter Break and after the first of the year schools will reopen with no masking requirements at all.

The Board voted on this decision to come into compliance with State Department of Education and State Department of Health standards on Nov. 10, parental opt outs forms have been available since Nov. 12.

