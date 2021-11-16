Thousands opt out of ACPS masking policies three school days after approval of parental choice

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Over two thousand parental opt outs have been summitted to Alachua County Public Schools since the approval of parental choice by the district’s school board.

Here are the number of opt outs submitted as of Monday night according to ACPS Public Information Officer Jackie Johnson:

Medical-127

Parental- 2,397

Masking in schools is optional with a parental opt out until Winter Break and after the first of the year schools will reopen with no masking requirements at all.

The Board voted on this decision to come into compliance with State Department of Education and State Department of Health standards on Nov. 10, parental opt outs forms have been available since Nov. 12.

