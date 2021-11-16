Three additional professors join lawsuit against UF over blocked testimonies

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Three more professors have signed onto the lawsuit against the University of Florida.

They say the UF administration tried to block them from testifying in a voting rights case.

Sharon Austin, Michael McDonald, and Daniel Smith are the original plaintiffs.

Now, professors Jeffrey Goldhagen, Teresa Reid, and Kenneth Nunn have joined the suit against UF.

The UF administration has backed down in this specific case, but the lawsuit argues the door is open for it to happen again.

David O’Neil, Counsel to the prosecuting professors, was not surprised that three more professors joined the suit.

“When the University hired the Plaintiffs, they swore an oath to serve the people of Florida – not its Government,” said O’Neil, “as the State faces matters of great public importance, the University is unconstitutionally curtailing their free speech and academic freedom, and coercing them into violating this oath for blatantly political reasons.

O’ Neil believes the court will corroborate the professors’ position. “We are confident that the court of law will see through the University’s motives, and we will fight until the conflicts-of-interest policy is abandoned once and for all.”

Read the full lawsuit below:

RELATED STORY: University of Florida officials block professors from testifying on voting laws

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.