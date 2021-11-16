Advertisement

Three additional professors join lawsuit against UF over blocked testimonies

By WCJB Staff
Published: Nov. 16, 2021 at 5:33 PM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Three more professors have signed onto the lawsuit against the University of Florida.

They say the UF administration tried to block them from testifying in a voting rights case.

Sharon Austin, Michael McDonald, and Daniel Smith are the original plaintiffs.

Now, professors Jeffrey Goldhagen, Teresa Reid, and Kenneth Nunn have joined the suit against UF.

The UF administration has backed down in this specific case, but the lawsuit argues the door is open for it to happen again.

David O’Neil, Counsel to the prosecuting professors, was not surprised that three more professors joined the suit.

“When the University hired the Plaintiffs, they swore an oath to serve the people of Florida – not its Government,” said O’Neil, “as the State faces matters of great public importance, the University is unconstitutionally curtailing their free speech and academic freedom, and coercing them into violating this oath for blatantly political reasons.

O’ Neil believes the court will corroborate the professors’ position. “We are confident that the court of law will see through the University’s motives, and we will fight until the conflicts-of-interest policy is abandoned once and for all.”

Read the full lawsuit below:

RELATED STORY: University of Florida officials block professors from testifying on voting laws

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

Gainesville woman arrested for sexually assaulting intoxicated teen
Gainesville woman arrested for sexually assaulting intoxicated teen
Alachua community members pray together as they prepare to lay Stoney Shine Jr. to rest.
“Again I’m going to say, ‘where are our leaders?’”: Family members call for action after Alachua teen was killed in a park shooting
School board members debated for nearly 25 minutes before expelling 19 students.
19 Marion County students expelled for ‘level 4 offenses’: theft, vandalism, drugs, weapons
Gainesville man arrested for breaking into a home and threatening family with a knife
Gainesville man arrested for breaking into a home and threatening family with a knife
Hillsborough County man arrested in connection with Columbia County homicide investigation
Hillsborough County man arrested in connection with Columbia County homicide investigation

Latest News

Residents who live near the shooting say something like this never happens in their community.
Residents near Orange Springs react to deputy-involved shooting
Orange Springs Shooting
Orange Springs Shooting
25,000+ meals packed after UF’s annual ‘Day of Service’
25,000+ meals packed after UF’s annual ‘Day of Service’
25,000+ meals packed after UF’s annual ‘Day of Service’
25,000+ meals packed after UF’s annual ‘Day of Service’ - clipped version