UF football coach Dan Mullen won’t buckle under pressure of subpar season

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -The goals have shifted for the Gator football team. At 5-5 overall, and 2-5 in the SEC, simply reaching a bowl game is not even a formality. Florida needs to at least split its final two regular season games against Missouri and Florida State to become bowl eligible.

Gator Nation is also concerned about optics, and Saturday’s shootout win over Samford didn’t pass the eye test. Florida won 70-52 to snap a three-game losing streak, but the Gators also gave up more points in the first half (42) than in any first half of a game in school history, and got booed at home.

Some have even nit-picked the team’s joyous post-game celebration and wondered about the future of Dan Mullen. The fourth-year Gator head coach downplays the notion that he is coaching for his job.

“365 days a year for all 13 years (in the SEC) you’re under a certain pressure to perform and that’s to me, this week is no different than last week,” said Mullen. “I think you’re always that way and you’re always expected to perform in this league.”

Senior defensive end Zachary Carter also defended his team’s celebratory mood after the win over Samford.

“A lot of people on the outside, they see the result on Saturday, they don’t see what goes into it, throughout the week, throughout the off season,” said Carter. “So when we win, of course we’re going to be happy and celebrate, especially the way this season has been going.”

Saturday’s matchup at Missouri will kick off at 4 p.m., while it was also announced on Monday that the Nov. 27 game versus FSU will start at noon.

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.