UF hosts vaccine drive for children ages 5 to 11

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - UF Health and the Florida Department of Health are holding a COVID-19 vaccination drive for children Wednesday, November 17, at the Phillips center parking garage.

Pfizer vaccines will be available from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. for kids ages 5 to 11.

To register your child, please click HERE.

