Advertisement

UF hosts vaccine drive for children ages 5 to 11

UF Vaccine Drive
UF Vaccine Drive(WCJB)
By WCJB Staff
Published: Nov. 16, 2021 at 3:23 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - UF Health and the Florida Department of Health are holding a COVID-19 vaccination drive for children Wednesday, November 17, at the Phillips center parking garage.

Pfizer vaccines will be available from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. for kids ages 5 to 11.

To register your child, please click HERE.

TRENDING STORY: Pfizer asks US officials to OK promising COVID-19 pill

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

Gainesville woman arrested for sexually assaulting intoxicated teen
Gainesville woman arrested for sexually assaulting intoxicated teen
Alachua community members pray together as they prepare to lay Stoney Shine Jr. to rest.
“Again I’m going to say, ‘where are our leaders?’”: Family members call for action after Alachua teen was killed in a park shooting
School board members debated for nearly 25 minutes before expelling 19 students.
19 Marion County students expelled for ‘level 4 offenses’: theft, vandalism, drugs, weapons
Gainesville man arrested for breaking into a home and threatening family with a knife
Gainesville man arrested for breaking into a home and threatening family with a knife
Hillsborough County man arrested in connection with Columbia County homicide investigation
Hillsborough County man arrested in connection with Columbia County homicide investigation

Latest News

WCJB TV20 FORECAST
WCJB TV20 FORECAST
ACPS Superintendent Carlee Simon says district will receive withheld funding back from FDOE
Thousands opt out of ACPS masking policies three school days after approval of parental choice
WCJB TV20 FORECAST
WCJB TV20 FORECAST
Catholic Charities
Catholic Charities of Lake City gifts hundreds of families with Thanksgiving baskets