UF hosts vaccine drive for children ages 5 to 11
Published: Nov. 16, 2021 at 3:23 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - UF Health and the Florida Department of Health are holding a COVID-19 vaccination drive for children Wednesday, November 17, at the Phillips center parking garage.
Pfizer vaccines will be available from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. for kids ages 5 to 11.
To register your child, please click HERE.
