UF women’s basketball team evens record, tops Wofford 61-47

Kiki Smith had six steals and also led Florida with 13 points
Florida's Lavender Briggs (3) attempts a shot during an NCAA college basketball game in...
Florida's Lavender Briggs (3) attempts a shot during an NCAA college basketball game in Raleigh, N.C., Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021. (AP Photo/Ben McKeown)(Ben McKeown | AP)
By Kevin Wells
Published: Nov. 15, 2021 at 10:18 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
RALEIGH, N.C. (WCJB) -The Florida women’s basketball team used a strong defensive effort to reach 2-2 on the season with a 61-47 win over Wofford to conclude the Preseason WNIT on Monday in Raleigh, North Carolina. The Gators forced 20 turnovers, made 10 steals, and held the Terriers to 33 percent shooting in the win.

All defensive totals represented a vast improvement from the first three games of the season when Florida gave up at least 70 points in each one.

Kiki Smith had six of those steals and also led Florida with 13 points, while Lavender Briggs added 12, and seven players scored between four and seven points.

Florida returns home to host Grambling on Friday. Tip-off is set for 6 p.m. at the O’Connell Center.

