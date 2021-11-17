Advertisement

Alachua County Fire crews help put out house fire

By WCJB Staff
Published: Nov. 16, 2021 at 11:45 PM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
MELROSE, Fla. (WCJB) - Multiple fire crews in Alachua County helped put out a house fire Tuesday afternoon.    

Around 3:15 p.m., the Melrose Fire Department responded to the fire on Devonian Street in Melrose. 

Alachua County Fire Rescue later arrived to help, and the crews were able to contain the fire to the kitchen.  Two cats were rescued from the home and needed oxygen. 

No people were injured and the cause of the fire is under investigation.

