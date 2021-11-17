Alachua County Fire crews help put out house fire

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

MELROSE, Fla. (WCJB) - Multiple fire crews in Alachua County helped put out a house fire Tuesday afternoon.

Around 3:15 p.m., the Melrose Fire Department responded to the fire on Devonian Street in Melrose.

Alachua County Fire Rescue later arrived to help, and the crews were able to contain the fire to the kitchen. Two cats were rescued from the home and needed oxygen.

No people were injured and the cause of the fire is under investigation.

