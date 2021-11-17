Alachua County School Board breaks tradition not voting the vice chair into the chairmanship

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Alachua County School Board now has a new chair and vice chair, but it didn’t come without fallout.

Some questioned how this meeting would go after school board members created controversy over COVID-19 related decisions.

Historically, the school board has voted to move the vice chair into the chairmanship, meaning Tina Certain would’ve become the new chair, but that didn’t happen tonight.

Things changed after Board Member Mildred Russell nominated Rob Hyatt.

“He moved from vice chair to the chairmanship, and that it why I am certainly supporting Mrs. Certain,” said School Board Chair Leanetta McNealy, about Rob Hyatt.

McNealy said she hoped the board would continue to follow that protocol, but it isn’t a rule, and the board chose otherwise.

Alachua County Commissioner Anna Prizzia posted on Facebook after the decision saying quote, “Our school board just ignored standard protocol of electing the vice chair to the chair seat.”

Rob Hyatt was elected to be the new chairperson with a 3-2 vote.

Both Certain and McNealy voted in dissent.

While many were shocked, the surprises didn’t stop there.

Board member Gunnar Paulson nominated Mildred Russell to be the vice chair, bringing a wave of shock to the room.

“This is a coup, this is not acceptable and everyone’s going to hear about this, everyone,” said ACPS parent Carolyn Webber.

She said she believe’s the school board members have let their egos get to their heads.

“Ms. Russell was appointed by Governor DeSantis in a county that is what 60% Democrats, and you’re going to make her vice chair of the school board? You think that’s what the citizens want in this county?” said Webber.

Ultimately, the board voted in favor of Certain to keep her position as vice chair.

The position changes took effect immediately going in to the regularly scheduled school board meeting.

