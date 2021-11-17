Alachua County School Board members react to fallout over chairman election

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The new chair of the Alachua County School Board did not previously hold the title of vice chair, and some claim that breaks tradition.

Vice Chair Tina Certain said while many expected her to move into the chairmanship, she will continue to serve as vice chair, giving the position her all.

It all started when Board Member Mildred Russell nominated Rob Hyatt to be the new chair.

In a 3-2 vote, he was elected to the position leaving many people furious it was not Certain.

RELATED STORY: Alachua County School Board breaks tradition not voting the vice chair into the chairmanship

“The board members are free to elect their chair from amongst the members, there is nothing in policy that’s just what’s happened in practice. And it is what it is,” said Vice Chair Tina Certain.

Certain said she believes part of the reason community members are upset with this change is because of the new dynamic on the school board.

Since Governor DeSantis appointed Mildred Russell to the vacant seat, many parents have spoken out against her decisions at school board meetings.

“She was not elected, she was appointed, and the community voted for change with myself and Ms. Mcgraw. The Alachua County community, the voters, voted for change. And so there is, I think, some resistance to that change,” said Certain.

According to documents from the school board, last night was the fourth time in 10 years the board elected a chair person who was not previously the vice chair.

TV 20 also spoke with Board Member Gunnar Paulson who said Former Chair Leanetta McNealy knows the vice chair doesn’t always become the next chair, because she voted him for chair in 2018 when he did not previously hold the vice chair position.

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.