Alachua County Sheriff’s Office investigating home invasion in Hawthorne

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

HAWTHORNE, Fla. (WCJB) - Alachua County Sheriff’s deputies are investigating a home invasion robbery that happened on Wednesday morning.

Detectives say no one was injured, but the victims say two black men dressed in black busted into their home. The invasion occurred on Southeast 61st Avenue in Hawthorne just before 5 a.m.

Both suspects were armed with handguns and demanded money. The suspects did not get away with any cash, but they did take a Playstation console.

One of the suspects was about 5 foot 3 inches to 5 foot 6 inches tall with a small build. Investigators do not have much of a description on the second man. They say he had dreads and was possibly covering his face with a white shirt.

TRENDING STORY: Man accused of hiding cameras in Cedar Key restaurant bathroom to be sentenced

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.