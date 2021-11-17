College of Central Florida hosts international food festival

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The office of Student Life at the College of Central Florida will have an international food festival.

The food festival will begin at 12:30 P.M. in the Klein Center.

Admission is one dollar or a food donation to the Patriot Pantry.

Organizers hope to fill the patriot pantry with non-perishable items that are easy for students to cook.

Its mission is to decrease food insecurity on the college’s campus.

TRENDING STORY: Thousands opt out of ACPS masking policies three school days after approval of parental choice

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.