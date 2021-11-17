Advertisement

College of Central Florida hosts international food festival

By WCJB Staff
Published: Nov. 17, 2021 at 6:34 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The office of Student Life at the College of Central Florida will have an international food festival.

The food festival will begin at 12:30 P.M. in the Klein Center.

Admission is one dollar or a food donation to the Patriot Pantry.

Organizers hope to fill the patriot pantry with non-perishable items that are easy for students to cook.

Its mission is to decrease food insecurity on the college’s campus.

