Contractors of the Hyatt Place Gainesville hold “topping out” ceremony

Accelerated Contracting Services held a “topping out” ceremony today for their workers.

The “topping out” ceremony celebrates construction workers completing the top floor of the soon-to-be Hyatt Place hotel.

Management of the construction company is proud of their hard work, while some who own businesses near the construction consider it an inconvenience.

Accelerated Contracting Manager Ben Williams says today is “a celebration ceremony for the all the workers out here who’ve put in the hard work to get us to this point in the project.”

However, the hotel is right next to many small businesses in downtown. Including Gainesville attorney Robert Rush’s law firm.

He says since the project broke ground “the construction has been very noisy, very loud, and its very dirty and very disruptive. Because its engulfing two entire areas around two sides of a historic building.”

Rush says he also hopes his firm and the hotel can be good neighbors, citing his firm’s long-time residence in downtown Gainesville.

Hills Barbecue catered the event and workers received door prizes including two 65-inch TV’s.

The hotel is expected to open in late spring of 2022 and will feature 145 guestrooms, a second floor pool, a lounge, and restaurant.

