Dreyer, Musleh, winners in Ocala City run-off election

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - The district three and district four seats were on the ballot Tuesday. In district three, Jay Musleh defeated Ty Schlichter with 55 percent of the vote.

Kristen Dreyer won the district four seat with 52 percent of the vote, beating out Lori Martin Gregory.

Finally, after several long months, the four out of five Ocala City Council seats have been filled. The four candidates were sent to a runoff election after not receiving the majority of votes in September’s election.

15 percent of Ocala voters cast their ballots Tuesday. The the second highest record turnout for a City of Ocala Election in over a decade, according to elections officials.

As of 5 PM today, Voter Turnout for the 2021 Ocala Run-Off Election reached 14.53%, the second highest record turnout for a City of Ocala Election in over a decade! 👏 Voters have until 7 PM to cast their ballot in this election. Visit https://t.co/zIlqXASC0Z for more info. ☑️ pic.twitter.com/v0ECj1AYJI — VoteMarion (@VoteMarion) November 16, 2021

Dreyer celebrated her victory at the new Cantina restaurant in downtown, while Musleh spent the evening at home with his wife.

Its been an exciting and emotional experience for these candidates.

“I’m really humbled to be standing today as your next newly elected city council woman and I am ready to get to work tomorrow,” Dreyer said.

“I just want to give special thanks to my wife and also my daughter…. Jessica... who just took the ball and ran with it. The whole Facebook thing wrote copy for it got pictures took pictures manned it. That was a burden she took off of me and she did a fantastic job with it,” Musleh said.

Just over 6,000 ballots were cast in this run-off election. The canvassing board will meet on Thursday to certify the election.

