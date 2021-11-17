Election day North Central Florida: Gainesville special election and Ocala run-off elections

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - North Central Florida residents in Gainesville and Ocala cast ballots to choose members of their city commission and city council on Tuesday.

In Gainesville, voters were filling the vacant city commission seat left open by former city commissioner Gail Johnson, who stepped down in September.

In Ocala, the race for districts four and three have a second go-round after no candidates got a majority of votes in those races.

Polls close at 7 pm, and race results will be updated below throughout the night.

Last updated: 7:35

Gainesville City Special Election:

Percent reporting: 9/35 precincts

Cynthia Chestnut: 4,075 (46.4%)

Matt Howland: 3,563 (40.6%)

Patrick Ingle: 100 (1.1%)

Scherwin Henry: 938 (10.7%)

Gabe Kaimowitz: 103 (1.2%)

Ocala run-off elections:

District 4

Percent reporting: 1/19 precincts

Lori Martin Gregory: 1,764 (43.6%)

Kristen Dreyer: 2,282 (56.4%)

District 3

Percent reporting: 1/19 precincts

Jay Musleh (I): 2,258 (55.4%)

Ty Schlichter: 1,817 (44.6%)

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.