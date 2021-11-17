Gainesville man arrested following attempted murder in Tower Oaks Glenn Apartments

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A Gainesville man is behind bars on an attempted murder charge.

Eighteen-year-old Davarius Martin was arrested after Alachua County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a shooting near Southwest Gainesville on Tuesday night.

The victim, identified as 18-year-old Zechariah Wiley, was shot in the chest. Martin claimed he acted in self defense, saying the victim was smoking marijuana when the other man started acting erratically.

But deputies say the shooting was not justified.

