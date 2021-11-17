Advertisement

Gainesville man arrested following attempted murder in Tower Oaks Glenn Apartments

By WCJB Staff
Published: Nov. 17, 2021 at 12:35 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A Gainesville man is behind bars on an attempted murder charge.

Eighteen-year-old Davarius Martin was arrested after Alachua County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a shooting near Southwest Gainesville on Tuesday night.

The victim, identified as 18-year-old Zechariah Wiley, was shot in the chest. Martin claimed he acted in self defense, saying the victim was smoking marijuana when the other man started acting erratically.

But deputies say the shooting was not justified.

