The Hippodrome features new radio play inspired by “It’s a Wonderful Life”

By WCJB Staff
Published: Nov. 16, 2021 at 7:02 PM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - It is a Christmas classic adored by many, and Gainesville’s local theater is bringing it back.

The Hippodrome’s Stephanie Lynge joins TV20′s Lisa Sacaccio to discuss the theater’s upcoming radio play “Miracle on 34th St”, inspired by the classic film “It’s a Wonderful Life”.

