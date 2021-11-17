It’s Tip-Off Time! NCFL teams open basketball season

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -High school basketball season has arrived in North Central Florida. Among the early season events is the Eastside Tip-Off Classic hosted by the Rams, one of the premier programs in Gainesville.

The event started on Tuesday with Santa Fe, a state finalist in Class 4A last season, topping Hawthorne, 68-57. The Hornets were state champions in Class 1A two seasons ago.

Meanwhile, P.K. Yonge defeated Newberry, 61-48. Action in the Tip-Off Classic continues on Thursday with Hawthorne battling Bronson, P.K. Yonge running with Santa Fe, and host Eastside taking on Newberry.

Elsewhere, GHS opened its season by defeating Orange Park, 60-49 in the Bolles Tip-Off Classic.

