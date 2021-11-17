Lawmakers going home

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

TALLAHASSEE/CAP NEWS, Fla. (WCJB) - House Bill 3 B removes from public records the names of employees who complain to the Attorney General about their employer’s vaccine requirements.

Joe Geller asked his fellow Democrats to vote no.

“It takes a two-thirds vote.”

Which is more Votes than the GOP Controls.

Polk County’s Colleen Burton told house members without the exemption.

“They will be able to put it on Facebook, Twitter.”

The day began with an uncertain vote count, and or the three hours before the bill came up, neither House Speaker Chris Sprowls or his top three lieutenants were on the house floor.

“I don’t like most of this bill.”

Before the vote Democrat, Michael Grieco said he would vote yes.

“There is one issue that’s there that I know would be important to mu constituents, and thats our ability to protect the health information of employees.”

” 85 yeas, 31 nays Mr. Speaker.

The voting sheet shows 8 other Democrats joined Grieco to support the bill.

“As the session broke, I walked this hallway with one of the people who had been in that room for three hours. I said how much did you have to give up to get those votes. He said you’ll have to take that up with someone higher up.”

So we went to the top, asking C+House Speaker Chris Sprowls about the horse trading.

“No cost, unless cost is good policy. The public records bill, without that bill there would have been people private , religious, medical information that would be posted on Facebook potentially if there was a public records request.”

Horse trading is as old as politics. And a state with a 100 billion dollar budget can trade a lot of horses.

