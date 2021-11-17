Marion County Sheriff’s Office increases surveillance to improve pedestrian and cyclist safety

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Marion County Sheriff’s Office is trying to increase pedestrian and cyclist safety by increasing presence in some areas.

Deputies are conducting what they call high visibility enforcement details on areas of Highway 200 East Silvers Springs Boulevard, US Highway 441, and US Highway 301.

The program is in partnership with the University of North Florida and F-dot to educate people on traffic laws for pedestrians and bikers.

