New internet affordability programs helps close digital divide during pandemic

FILE- (AP Photo/Elise Amendola, File)
FILE- (AP Photo/Elise Amendola, File)(Elise Amendola | AP)
By Amber Pellicone
Published: Nov. 17, 2021 at 9:07 AM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - As access to internet during the pandemic continues to be a challenge for many, a new internet affordability program is helping close the digital divide.

Cox communications is now offering ConnectAssist to Gainesville residents participating in government assistance programs. Customers qualifying for ConnectAssist may also be eligible for the Emergency Broadband Benefit Program.

Offering internet access and a modem rental for as low as zero dollars a month, can make all the difference for families in need during the pandemic, according to Cox Public Affairs Manager Cam Johnson.

Free access to educational videos and tutorials are available for various apps, programs and internet safety through Cox’s Digital Academy.

