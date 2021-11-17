New internet affordability programs helps close digital divide during pandemic

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - As access to internet during the pandemic continues to be a challenge for many, a new internet affordability program is helping close the digital divide.

Cox communications is now offering ConnectAssist to Gainesville residents participating in government assistance programs. Customers qualifying for ConnectAssist may also be eligible for the Emergency Broadband Benefit Program.

Offering internet access and a modem rental for as low as zero dollars a month, can make all the difference for families in need during the pandemic, according to Cox Public Affairs Manager Cam Johnson.

TRENDING STORY: Residents near Orange Springs react to deputy-involved shooting

Free access to educational videos and tutorials are available for various apps, programs and internet safety through Cox’s Digital Academy.

For more information on the services provided CLICK HERE.

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.