Advertisement

North Florida/South Georgia Veterans Health System holds ceremony to celebrate new VA clinic

By WCJB Staff
Published: Nov. 17, 2021 at 6:11 AM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The North Florida and South Georgia Veterans health system will have a beam signing ceremony celebrating the start of construction on a new VA clinic.

A new primary care and mental health clinic will open in Gainesville.

The health system is excited to modernize health care for veterans in the community.

The new clinic will be built on Southwest 34th Street.

The ceremony will begin at noon.

It will highlight the signing of the last beam installed.

TRENDING STORY: Thousands opt out of ACPS masking policies three school days after approval of parental choice

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

Gainesville woman arrested for sexually assaulting intoxicated teen
Gainesville woman arrested for sexually assaulting intoxicated teen
Man accused of hiding cameras in Cedar Key restaurant bathroom to be sentenced
Man accused of hiding cameras in Cedar Key restaurant bathroom to be sentenced
ACPS Superintendent Carlee Simon says district will receive withheld funding back from FDOE
Thousands opt out of ACPS masking policies three school days after approval of parental choice
School board members debated for nearly 25 minutes before expelling 19 students.
19 Marion County students expelled for ‘level 4 offenses’: theft, vandalism, drugs, weapons
MCSO deputies shoot and kill armed suspect
Marion County Sheriff’s Deputies shoot man they said pointed a shotgun at them

Latest News

Horse capital TV highlights Citra-based therapeutic horse riding facility
Horse capital TV highlights Citra-based therapeutic horse riding facility
Cynthia Chestnut, Matt Howland prepare for run-off election for at-large Gainesville City...
SPECIAL ELECTION: Cynthia Chestnut, Matt Howland prepare for run-off election for at-large Gainesville City Commission seat
Cynthia Chestnut, Matt Howland prepare for run-off election for at-large Gainesville City...
Cynthia Chestnut, Matt Howland prepare for run-off election for at-large Gainesville City Commission
Cynthia Chestnut, Matt Howland prepare for run-off election for at-large Gainesville City...
SPECIAL ELECTION: Cynthia Chestnut, Matt Howland prepare for run-off election for at-large Gainesvil