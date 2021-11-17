North Florida/South Georgia Veterans Health System holds ceremony to celebrate new VA clinic

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The North Florida and South Georgia Veterans health system will have a beam signing ceremony celebrating the start of construction on a new VA clinic.

A new primary care and mental health clinic will open in Gainesville.

The health system is excited to modernize health care for veterans in the community.

The new clinic will be built on Southwest 34th Street.

The ceremony will begin at noon.

It will highlight the signing of the last beam installed.

