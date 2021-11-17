Ocala City Council approves proposal to increase salaries in police department
To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Ocala police officers have probable cause to celebrate.
They may soon get a pay raise.
City council members approved a proposal yesterday to make salary adjustments adding more than two million dollars to the police department budget.
Budget Director Tammy Haslam told council members a study had found significant turnover at OPD because of the current salary structure.
The money will come from the city’s contingency fund.
TRENDING STORY: Man accused of hiding cameras in Cedar Key restaurant bathroom to be sentenced
Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.