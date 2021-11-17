Pandemic pollution: Litter mucking up Marion County

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - It’s being called pandemic pollution. Personal protective equipment making it into parks, streets, and waterways instead of the trash.

In Feb., Marion County launched the ‘masks, not messes’ campaign to encourage responsible disposal of PPE.

As we walk through our community, we are seeing masks all over the ground - in parking lots, playgrounds and even near... Posted by Marion County, Florida on Monday, February 8, 2021

The county doesn’t categorize the litter it cleans up, but the chair of the newly created Litter Task Force, Beth McCall said, PPE is something she has seen more of.

“A lot of the problem is coming from people that have trash in the back of their trucks and they’re not covering it and so when they’re going down the road it’s flying out. I think PPE has become a problem and I see masks on the ground a lot,” she said.

And clean up is something tax payers have to finance.

“This is not taking state roads, this is not our municipalities, but the county roads, we’re spending 930,000 dollars a year on litter control,” McCall added.

This could also hurt animals that call Marion County home.

“We haven’t seen it specifically while we’ve been out there, but I think that’s the main concern, it gets hooked on a birds leg, or it gets wrapped around tangled around,” Executive Director of the Alachua Conservation Trust, Tom Kay said.

According to the non-profit Ocean Conservancy, volunteers cleaned up more than 107,000 pieces of PPE from beaches and waterways in the second half of 2020.

“We are seeing litter along trails in some cases and we’ve seen it on the waterways too,” he added.

McCall said her group is focused on prevention.

They have a survey out, asking the public what they think about the litter issue in Marion County.

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.