Polling place confusion leads to some Gainesville residents voting provisionally

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Polling place confusion in Gainesville led to a few voters having to vote provisionally.

District 61, which is now the Millhopper Branch Library, was the atrium in past elections.

This led to some confusion and issues during the City Commission special election.

The county’s Supervisor of Elections said they ended up having to vote via a provisional ballot and there were no other issues.

One voter who went to the wrong polling location was confused by early voting locations for this election.

The city’s only dropbox location at the Supervisor of Elections office was open until the polls closed.

