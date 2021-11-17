Reinhart brothers mother, Minde files lawsuit

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A dispute has come up over the four million dollar life insurance payout to a woman whose husband killed their sons and then himself.

Fidelity Life Insurance has filed suit in federal court over a dispute between Minde Reinhart and her brother-in-law, Konrad Reinhart.

The company initially paid the money to Minde Reinhart.

Fidelity now says just days before he died, husband Paul attempted to change his policy to replace her with Konrad.

They are asking a court to decide the rightful recipient of the money.

