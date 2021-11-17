Advertisement

Reinhart brothers mother, Minde files lawsuit

Fidelity now says just days before he died, husband Paul attempted to change his policy to replace her with Konrad.
Fidelity now says just days before he died, husband Paul attempted to change his policy to replace her with Konrad.(WCJB)
By WCJB Staff
Published: Nov. 16, 2021 at 10:56 PM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A dispute has come up over the four million dollar life insurance payout to a woman whose husband killed their sons and then himself.

Fidelity Life Insurance has filed suit in federal court over a dispute between Minde Reinhart and her brother-in-law, Konrad Reinhart. 

The company initially paid the money to Minde Reinhart. 

Fidelity now says just days before he died, husband Paul attempted to change his policy to replace her with Konrad. 

They are asking a court to decide the rightful recipient of the money.  

