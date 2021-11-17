Santa Fe captures state 4A volleyball title with three-set sweep

FORT MYERS, Fla. (WCJB) -The Santa Fe High School volleyball team capped off a dominating season by capturing its first state title in program history on Wednesday afternoon in Fort Myers, sweeping Calvary Christian of Fort Lauderdale 25-16, 25-17, 25-14 in the 4A championship match. The Raiders finish the season 29-3 overall.

Santa Fe faced an early 14-11 deficit in the first set but closed with a 14-2 run that included 10 straight service points by Cameron Bendel. The Raiders closed the set with an ace to claim the opener, 25-16.

In set two, Santa Fe hit at a .455 attack percentage and took a grip of the match, 25-17. Rylie Tam (10 kills) and Jalyn Stout (18 kills) led the Santa Fe offense.

Stout closed out the match with her final kill to set off a wild on-court celebration for Santa Fe. The Raiders held the Eagles to a .143 attack percentage and racked up 41 digs as a team compared to Calvary Christian’s 27.

Santa Fe had previously advanced to the state title match in both 2018 and 2019, falling both times.

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.