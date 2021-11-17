Advertisement

Santa Fe captures state 4A volleyball title with three-set sweep

Raiders finish 29-3, state champions for the first time
Raiders cap off season with 4A crown
Raiders cap off season with 4A crown(Santa Fe H.S. Athletics)
By Kevin Wells
Published: Nov. 17, 2021 at 6:48 PM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT MYERS, Fla. (WCJB) -The Santa Fe High School volleyball team capped off a dominating season by capturing its first state title in program history on Wednesday afternoon in Fort Myers, sweeping Calvary Christian of Fort Lauderdale 25-16, 25-17, 25-14 in the 4A championship match. The Raiders finish the season 29-3 overall.

Santa Fe faced an early 14-11 deficit in the first set but closed with a 14-2 run that included 10 straight service points by Cameron Bendel. The Raiders closed the set with an ace to claim the opener, 25-16.

In set two, Santa Fe hit at a .455 attack percentage and took a grip of the match, 25-17. Rylie Tam (10 kills) and Jalyn Stout (18 kills) led the Santa Fe offense.

Stout closed out the match with her final kill to set off a wild on-court celebration for Santa Fe. The Raiders held the Eagles to a .143 attack percentage and racked up 41 digs as a team compared to Calvary Christian’s 27.

Santa Fe had previously advanced to the state title match in both 2018 and 2019, falling both times.

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

Gainesville woman arrested for sexually assaulting intoxicated teen
Gainesville woman arrested for sexually assaulting intoxicated teen
Fidelity now says just days before he died, husband Paul attempted to change his policy to...
Lawsuit filed over life insurance money following the death of Reinhart brothers
ACPS Superintendent Carlee Simon says district will receive withheld funding back from FDOE
Thousands opt out of ACPS masking policies three school days after approval of parental choice
Man accused of hiding cameras in Cedar Key restaurant bathroom to be sentenced
Man accused of hiding cameras in Cedar Key restaurant bathroom to be sentenced
School board members debated for nearly 25 minutes before expelling 19 students.
19 Marion County students expelled for ‘level 4 offenses’: theft, vandalism, drugs, weapons

Latest News

Dixie County volleyball player Aubrey Thomas prepares to serve during practice.
TV20 Meldon Law Scholar Athlete of the Week: Aubrey Thomas (Dixie County)
Dixie County senior leads on the court, and in the classroom
Scholar Athlete Aubrey Thomas
Eastside H.S., Tuesday
It’s Tip-Off Time! NCFL teams open basketball season
Wave, Raiders earn wins
Santa Fe rallies past Hawthorne