SPECIAL ELECTION: Cynthia Chestnut, Matt Howland prepare for run-off election for at-large Gainesville City Commission seat

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A run-off election for the Gainesville City Commission at-large seat will be held between Cynthia Chestnut and Matt Howland in January. Out of the five candidates, no candidate got a majority of votes.

Both Chestnut and Howland said they both are happy that nearly 12,000 residents came out to vote. There was just a 13 percent voter turnout. They are ready to continue campaigning for the next couple of months.

Chestnut won just 560 more votes than Howland. She said her team made 1,700 campaign calls just this weekend and will be ramping her campaign back up after the holiday season.

“I am very grateful and very thankful,” Chestnut said. “I think it was an excellent turnout. No one expected the turnout to be so high for a special election. That is my platform, giving them a voice and a seat at the table and I think that resonated with folk and we’ll work hard to get that to resonate with everyone so we can be elected in January.”

Howland said his team knocked on 5,200 doors leading up to the election and hopes to serve the Gainesville community in the future.

“Everything is moving faster, so we have to start playing offense and the idea I propose are to do that.“ Howland said. “Now that the city has a chance to hear from two candidates, I will continue to speak about the issues for the next two and a half months and the city will see that the ideas and the solutions that I offer are all geared around making Gainesville resilient for the future.”

Sherwin Henry, Gabo Kaimowitz and Patrick Ingle also ran for the seat.

The runoff will be on Jan. 25.

