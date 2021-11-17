Advertisement

Suwannee County Sheriff’s Deputies looking for the four women who emptied cash registers at Walmart

By WCJB Staff
Published: Nov. 17, 2021 at 6:42 PM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
LIVE OAK, Fla. (WCJB) - Suwannee County Sheriff’s Deputies are looking for the four women who they say tried to empty a cash register at the Walmart in Live Oak.

Deputies say the women distracted the clerk by having her go to the customer service desk then tried to get inside the register.

They failed, so deputies say they stole the clerk’s phone.

