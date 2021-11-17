Suwannee County Sheriff’s Deputies looking for the four women who emptied cash registers at Walmart

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

LIVE OAK, Fla. (WCJB) - Suwannee County Sheriff’s Deputies are looking for the four women who they say tried to empty a cash register at the Walmart in Live Oak.

Deputies say the women distracted the clerk by having her go to the customer service desk then tried to get inside the register.

They failed, so deputies say they stole the clerk’s phone.

