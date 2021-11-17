Advertisement

TV20 Meldon Law Scholar Athlete of the Week: Aubrey Thomas (Dixie County)

Bears Captain leads the state in total digs across all eight classifications
By Chris Pinson
Published: Nov. 17, 2021 at 6:57 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CROSS CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - Aubrey Thomas never backs down from challenge.

That’s why the Dixie County senior is the Bears captain, and starting libero for the volleyball team.

“I’m really the leader on the court and I can just get any ball that comes to me really,” said Dixie County senior Aubrey Thomas. “I just like being a leader to everyone else.”

As a libero, it’s Thomas’ job to keep her opponents from spiking the ball on her team’s side of the court. Thomas uses her lightning fast reflexes to anticipate where the ball will go and keep it in play.

While the thought of staring down a ball being smashed at you and not flinching would intimidate some, Thomas never gives that a second thought.

“I don’t really think about it hitting me in the face because I’m not that scared. If it does hit me in the face then I’ll just get back up and shake it off.”

The Bears senior not only leads the entire state in total digs, across all eight high school classifications, with more than 700, but helped her team advance to its very first Final Four.

“It means so much to me. It really means a lot because we proved a point and we had goals to achieve.”

In the classroom, Thomas carries a 4.3 weighted g.p.a. She admits her work ethic comes from her parents.

“Well my mom’s a teacher and my dad’s actually a superintendent, so he pushes me a lot in education, and he used to play softball, so he’s really pushed me in volleyball.”

She’s also involved with six clubs at Dixie County High School: Mu Alpha Theta, National Honor Society, and HOSA to name a few.

On top of all that, Thomas was voted as Homecoming Queen this fall.

The frenetic pace of her life and active involvement never bothers her. Rather, she embraces all the activity.

“I just love being on the go really. I love being involved with my community and school.”

Aubrey Thomas plans to enroll at Florida Gateway College and major in Nursing.

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

Gainesville woman arrested for sexually assaulting intoxicated teen
Gainesville woman arrested for sexually assaulting intoxicated teen
Fidelity now says just days before he died, husband Paul attempted to change his policy to...
Lawsuit filed over life insurance money following the death of Reinhart brothers
Gainesville man arrested following attempted murder in Tower Oaks Glenn Apartments
“When a gun does become involved it changes everyone’s life for the worst”: Deputies say Tuesday night’s shooting was ‘unjustified’
ACPS Superintendent Carlee Simon says district will receive withheld funding back from FDOE
Thousands opt out of ACPS masking policies three school days after approval of parental choice
Man accused of hiding cameras in Cedar Key restaurant bathroom to be sentenced
Man accused of hiding cameras in Cedar Key restaurant bathroom to be sentenced

Latest News

Dixie County senior leads on the court, and in the classroom
Scholar Athlete Aubrey Thomas
Raiders cap off season with 4A crown
Santa Fe captures state 4A volleyball title with three-set sweep
Eastside H.S., Tuesday
It’s Tip-Off Time! NCFL teams open basketball season
Wave, Raiders earn wins
Santa Fe rallies past Hawthorne