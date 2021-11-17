TV20 Meldon Law Scholar Athlete of the Week: Aubrey Thomas (Dixie County)

CROSS CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - Aubrey Thomas never backs down from challenge.

That’s why the Dixie County senior is the Bears captain, and starting libero for the volleyball team.

“I’m really the leader on the court and I can just get any ball that comes to me really,” said Dixie County senior Aubrey Thomas. “I just like being a leader to everyone else.”

As a libero, it’s Thomas’ job to keep her opponents from spiking the ball on her team’s side of the court. Thomas uses her lightning fast reflexes to anticipate where the ball will go and keep it in play.

While the thought of staring down a ball being smashed at you and not flinching would intimidate some, Thomas never gives that a second thought.

“I don’t really think about it hitting me in the face because I’m not that scared. If it does hit me in the face then I’ll just get back up and shake it off.”

The Bears senior not only leads the entire state in total digs, across all eight high school classifications, with more than 700, but helped her team advance to its very first Final Four.

“It means so much to me. It really means a lot because we proved a point and we had goals to achieve.”

In the classroom, Thomas carries a 4.3 weighted g.p.a. She admits her work ethic comes from her parents.

“Well my mom’s a teacher and my dad’s actually a superintendent, so he pushes me a lot in education, and he used to play softball, so he’s really pushed me in volleyball.”

She’s also involved with six clubs at Dixie County High School: Mu Alpha Theta, National Honor Society, and HOSA to name a few.

On top of all that, Thomas was voted as Homecoming Queen this fall.

The frenetic pace of her life and active involvement never bothers her. Rather, she embraces all the activity.

“I just love being on the go really. I love being involved with my community and school.”

Aubrey Thomas plans to enroll at Florida Gateway College and major in Nursing.

