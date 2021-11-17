Waldo woman arrested following violent dispute with husband outside the public library
WALDO, Fla. (WCJB) - Alachua County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a public dispute outside the Alachua County Library District’s Waldo branch.
25-year-old Alyssa Brewer, of Suwannee County, was arrested on a misdemeanor battery charge.
Deputies responded to the Waldo public library on Tuesday afternoon. According to the sheriff’s office, Brewer threw a drink at her husband during the argument and then hit him several times with her hands.
Deputies say the couple had their children with them.
