Waldo woman arrested following violent dispute with husband outside the public library

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

WALDO, Fla. (WCJB) - Alachua County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a public dispute outside the Alachua County Library District’s Waldo branch.

25-year-old Alyssa Brewer, of Suwannee County, was arrested on a misdemeanor battery charge.

Deputies responded to the Waldo public library on Tuesday afternoon. According to the sheriff’s office, Brewer threw a drink at her husband during the argument and then hit him several times with her hands.

Deputies say the couple had their children with them.

TRENDING STORY: Gainesville woman arrested for sexually assaulting intoxicated teen

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.