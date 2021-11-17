Advertisement

Waldo woman arrested following violent dispute with husband outside the public library

By WCJB Staff
Published: Nov. 17, 2021 at 12:40 PM EST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
WALDO, Fla. (WCJB) - Alachua County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a public dispute outside the Alachua County Library District’s Waldo branch.

25-year-old Alyssa Brewer, of Suwannee County, was arrested on a misdemeanor battery charge. 

Deputies responded to the Waldo public library on Tuesday afternoon.  According to the sheriff’s office, Brewer threw a drink at her husband during the argument and then hit him several times with her hands. 

Deputies say the couple had their children with them. 

Gainesville woman arrested for sexually assaulting intoxicated teen
Man accused of hiding cameras in Cedar Key restaurant bathroom to be sentenced
Alachua County Sheriff’s Office investigating home invasion in Hawthorne
WCJB TV20 FORECAST
Gainesville man arrested following attempted murder in Tower Oaks Glenn Apartments
