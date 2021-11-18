Advertisement

2021 child well-being rankings have been released

By WCJB Staff
Published: Nov. 17, 2021 at 11:51 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - North Central Florida isn’t doing well by its children by one study’s criteria.

The Florida Policy Institute has released its 2021 child well-being rankings. The highest-ranking of any county in our area is Union County at number 13 in the state. The next best is Gilchrist County at 35.

The study ranked counties in 16 indicators in the areas of education, health, economics, and family.

Putnam County was ranked 66th of Florida’s 67 counties.

