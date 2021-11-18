2021 child well-being rankings have been released

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - North Central Florida isn’t doing well by its children by one study’s criteria.

The Florida Policy Institute has released its 2021 child well-being rankings. The highest-ranking of any county in our area is Union County at number 13 in the state. The next best is Gilchrist County at 35.

The study ranked counties in 16 indicators in the areas of education, health, economics, and family.

Putnam County was ranked 66th of Florida’s 67 counties.

