The Alachua County Christian Pastors Association gives away 2,000 turkeys

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Alachua County Christian Pastors Association is giving away 2,000 turkeys at the Oaks Mall parking lot.

The “Strike Out Hunger Food and Turkey Giveaway” starts at 8 a.m.

Those eligible must be Alachua County residents and must be current recipients of at least one of the following benefits: SNAP/TANF, unemployment, subsidized housing, or having a child who receives free or reduced lunch at title one school.

Those who are currently unemployed and who have been negatively affected by the COVID-19 pandemic qualify.

It will operate on a first-come, first-serve basis and is drive-thru only.

