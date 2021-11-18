Alachua County Pets: Ducky, Shaikana, Axel, and Luz

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Let’s take a look at some adorable adoptable animals from Alachua County looking for their new loving homes.

First, we have Ducky.

Ducky is a 2-year-old American Bulldog.

He’s such a sweet boy who loves treats but is also a sucker for some good ear scratches!

He is easy to leash and walk.

Ducky startles easily and is scared of strangers but once you get to know him, he is all wiggles!!

Next is Shaikana.

She is a 1-year-old American Staff.

She’s friendly, walks well on leash, and is crate trained.

Shaikana loves socializing with other dogs and would be very happy in a home with other animals.

Last, we have Axel and Luz.

Axel is a very big boy with a big personality and intelligence.

He plays gently with Luz, who still has kitten energy.

Luz loves to play and loves people.

The shelter is offering curbside services Tuesdays through Saturdays from 10:30 to 5:30.

If you want to come meet a new friend and stay safe at the same time, they have you covered.

dog and puppy adoptions are $40.

Cats and kittens are $20.

Those looking to adopt must be 18 or older and pets at home must be up to date on vaccines and licenses.

They ask anyone interested in these or other adoptables to schedule a visit at ACAS@alachuacounty.us.

