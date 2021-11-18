To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - From the beginning of January 2021 through the end of September, Placer Labs reported nearly 15 million people have visited the Butler Shopping District.

Butler Shopping District ranked as most visited shopping center according to recent study (WCJB)

Popular stores and restaurants like anthropology and PF Changs attract customers from across North Central Florida, bringing even more people to locally owned businesses like The Village Jeweler, which originally opened in the Oaks Mall in 1985.

Owners Mike and Cynthia Thibault said their business has grown exponentially since opening in Butler.

“Even with the pandemic we’ve had the best year we’ve ever had in the history of our company and 2021 we’re exceeding that,” said Cynthia.

Jeweler and Custom Designer Harrison Thibault said the plaza attracts customers from across North Central Florida, keeping them local rather than driving to Jacksonville or Orlando for shopping.

“Since this town center has been building up so getting a nice lunch at Cheesecake Factory and going shopping afterwards,” said Harrison. “You don’t have to drove and hour and a half and dealing with traffic.”

RELATED STORY: Contractors of the Hyatt Place Gainesville hold “topping out” ceremony

From East, Central, West and North, the four major sections of Butler are continuing to grow offering more options and employment opportunities for the community. Greater Gainesville Chamber President and CEO Eric Godet said he’s looking forward to what’s next.

“The retailers are in tune where people are wand what’s around us and where people shop,” Godet added. “The rest of us need to recognize the power of our region and the impact we have in this community.”

As the district continues to grow, Butler most recently announced Ford’s Garage will be opening during the summer of 2022.

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.