Catholic Charities hosts Thanksgiving Basket Food Drive

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

Catholic Charities Lake City hosted their 22nd Annual Thanksgiving Basket Food Giveaway this morning.

Organizers say thanks to their partnership with Columbia County Schools and local businesses, they raised enough to feed 565 families.

OTHER STORY: Traveling for Thanksgiving will cost more this year

Regional Catholic Charities Director Suzanne Edwards believes these baskets will feed upwards of 5000 people.

She adds that the pandemic has impacted a lot of families, saying “some of the donors that have given to us on a yearly basis financially have ended up being clients of ours that need services... And that’s what we’re here for.”

Workers at Catholic Charities emphasized while they help many in need during the holidays, they offer services for food, rent, and utility assistance 365 days a year.

To donate to Catholic Charities, visit catholiccharitieslakecity.org.

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.