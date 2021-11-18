Advertisement

Catholic Charities hosts Thanksgiving Basket Food Drive

By WCJB Staff
Published: Nov. 18, 2021 at 5:26 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

Catholic Charities Lake City hosted their 22nd Annual Thanksgiving Basket Food Giveaway this morning.

Organizers say thanks to their partnership with Columbia County Schools and local businesses, they raised enough to feed 565 families.

OTHER STORY: Traveling for Thanksgiving will cost more this year

Regional Catholic Charities Director Suzanne Edwards believes these baskets will feed upwards of 5000 people.

She adds that the pandemic has impacted a lot of families, saying “some of the donors that have given to us on a yearly basis financially have ended up being clients of ours that need services... And that’s what we’re here for.”

Workers at Catholic Charities emphasized while they help many in need during the holidays, they offer services for food, rent, and utility assistance 365 days a year.

To donate to Catholic Charities, visit catholiccharitieslakecity.org.

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

Gainesville man arrested following attempted murder in Tower Oaks Glenn Apartments
“When a gun does become involved it changes everyone’s life for the worst”: Deputies say Tuesday night’s shooting was ‘unjustified’
Fidelity now says just days before he died, husband Paul attempted to change his policy to...
Lawsuit filed over life insurance money following the death of Reinhart brothers
Suwannee cash card scams
Suwannee County Sheriff’s Deputies looking for the four women who emptied cash registers at Walmart
Alachua County School Board breaks tradition not voting the vice chair into the chairmanship
Alachua County School Board breaks tradition not voting the vice chair into the chairmanship
The highest-ranking of any county in our area is Union County at number 13 in the state.
2021 child well-being rankings have been released

Latest News

Former UF graduate student sentenced to 6 years in prison for possession of child pornography
Former UF graduate student sentenced to 6 years in prison for possession of child pornography
McDonald’s to give out $100,000 to NCFL educators through Golden Grant program
McDonald’s to give out $100,000 to NCFL educators through Golden Grant program
Food Drive
catholic charities food drive
Free speech violations to be investigated at the University of Florida.
Congressional subcommittee investigates free speech violations at the University of Florida