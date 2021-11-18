Advertisement

Congressional subcommittee investigates free speech violations at the University of Florida

Free speech violations to be investigated at the University of Florida.
Free speech violations to be investigated at the University of Florida.
By Dylan Lyons and WCJB Staff
Published: Nov. 18, 2021 at 5:21 PM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A congressional subcommittee is looking into The University of Florida’s decision to block professors from testifying against the state.

The US House Subcommittee on Civil Rights and Civil Liberties is requesting information from UF President Kent Fuchs and the school administration.

RELATED STORY: Five more University of Florida professors say officials restricted their participation in legal challenges to state laws

University of Florida leaders cited the school’s conflict of interest policy when officials denied professors’ requests to testify in challenges to State of Florida policies.

Subcommittee on Civil Rights and Civil Liberties Letter to UF by Dylan Lyons on Scribd

Federal lawmakers sent Fuchs a letter requesting the names of everyone involved in creating the policy, all professors who were denied from engaging in outside activity under the policy, and numerous other documents relating to the policy.

Floridian Debbie Wasserman Schultz joined subcommittee chair Jamie Raskin in sending the letter to President Fuchs.

