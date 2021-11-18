Congressional subcommittee investigates free speech violations at the University of Florida

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A congressional subcommittee is looking into The University of Florida’s decision to block professors from testifying against the state.

The US House Subcommittee on Civil Rights and Civil Liberties is requesting information from UF President Kent Fuchs and the school administration.

University of Florida leaders cited the school’s conflict of interest policy when officials denied professors’ requests to testify in challenges to State of Florida policies.

Federal lawmakers sent Fuchs a letter requesting the names of everyone involved in creating the policy, all professors who were denied from engaging in outside activity under the policy, and numerous other documents relating to the policy.

Floridian Debbie Wasserman Schultz joined subcommittee chair Jamie Raskin in sending the letter to President Fuchs.

