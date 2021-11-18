Fallen Florida firefighters honored at memorial service
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -Chief financial officer and state fire marshal, Jimmy Patronis, is honoring Florida’s fallen firefighters at a memorial service.
The service is starting at 9:15 a.m. at the Florida State Fire College in Ocala.
Other elected officials, members of the fire service community, and their families are attending.
As a member of Florida’s cabinet, Patronis oversees the department of financial services and works to support Florida’s firefighters.
