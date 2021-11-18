Fallen Florida firefighters honored at memorial service

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -Chief financial officer and state fire marshal, Jimmy Patronis, is honoring Florida’s fallen firefighters at a memorial service.

The service is starting at 9:15 a.m. at the Florida State Fire College in Ocala.

Other elected officials, members of the fire service community, and their families are attending.

As a member of Florida’s cabinet, Patronis oversees the department of financial services and works to support Florida’s firefighters.

TRENDING STORY: “When a gun does become involved it changes everyone’s life for the worst”: Deputies say Tuesday night’s shooting was ‘unjustified’

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.