A food distribution, hosted by Farm Share, will be in Northwest Gainesville

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Farm Share will host a food distribution in Northwest Gainesville.

The distribution starts at 9 a.m. and runs until supplies last.

The address for the distribution is 635 Northwest 6th Street.

Fresh produce and non-perishable canned goods are available.

