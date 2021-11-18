A food distribution, hosted by Farm Share, will be in Northwest Gainesville
Published: Nov. 18, 2021 at 6:56 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Farm Share will host a food distribution in Northwest Gainesville.
The distribution starts at 9 a.m. and runs until supplies last.
The address for the distribution is 635 Northwest 6th Street.
Fresh produce and non-perishable canned goods are available.
