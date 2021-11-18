Former UF graduate student sentenced to 6 years in prison for possession of child pornography

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A former UF graduate student is being sentenced for possessing more than 10,000 images of child pornography.

38-year-old Diego Garcia-Olaechea will spend the next 6 years in prison and will have a lifetime of supervised release.

Olaechea was arrested in october of last year for possessing the images and sharing them on skype. At the time of his arrest, he admitted to having the images and feared that he may sexually abuse children.

