Former UF graduate student sentenced to 6 years in prison for possession of child pornography

By WCJB Staff
Published: Nov. 18, 2021 at 5:28 PM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A former UF graduate student is being sentenced for possessing more than 10,000 images of child pornography. 

38-year-old Diego Garcia-Olaechea will spend the next 6 years in prison and will have a lifetime of supervised release.  

Olaechea was arrested in october of last year for possessing the images and sharing them on skype.  At the time of his arrest, he admitted to having the images and feared that he may sexually abuse children.

Alachua County School Board breaks tradition not voting the vice chair into the chairmanship
